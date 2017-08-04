The winner will be the number one contender for IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas

Published 4:56 PM, August 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Boxing fans are in for a rare Filipino vs Filipino treat as two-division world champion Johnriel Casimero is set to meet upcoming prospect Jonas Sultan on September 16 as a supporting bout to the IBF junior flyweight title fight between Milan Melindo and Hekkie Budler.

That card will take place at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City, making it the most appetizing fight card to take place on Philippine soil in years. Also slated for action on the card is Jason Pagara against an opponent to be named.

ALA Promotions president Michael Aldeguer, who promotes Sultan, tells Rappler the fight was ordered this week to establish the number one contender for IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas, also a Filipino, setting the stage for the first all-Filipino world championship fight since 1925, when Pancho Villa defended his flyweight championship against Clever Sencio at Wallace Field (site of current Rizal Park) in Manila.

“When this opportunity came, it was something I always mentioned before, we were willing to do the best fights out there, even if it’s Filipino vs Filipino,” says Aldeguer, who voiced interest in promoting the winner - whoever it may be - in a fight against Ancajas, who is promoted by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions.

“I’ve always said Pinoy Pride, when we launched in 2010, the thrust was always to promote Filipino fighters. Casimero is one of the best fighters out there. He’s two-division world champion, he’s a great fighter and it’ll be a pleasure to promote him.”

Casimero (24-3, 15 knockouts) of Ormoc City, Leyte is a former IBF junior flyweight and IBF flyweight champion, and is one of the most traveled fighters today, having fought in countries like South Africa, Argentina, China, Mexico and England, defeating the likes of Amnat Ruenroeng, Charlie Edwards and Pedro Guevara. The 27-year-old vacated his 112-pound title last year in search of a third world title.

Sultan (13-3, 9 KOs) of Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte is two years younger with much less experience but has also earned a reputation as a road warrior, knocking out world-ranked fighter Makazole Tete in South Africa, plus Tatsuya Ikemizu in Japan. In his most recent fight in May Sultan knocked out former flyweight world champ Sonny Boy Jaro in 8 rounds in Rizal.

Casimero, who is already in training in Manila, told this reporter on Sunday that he would be facing Sultan next, saying “magandang laban yan” (It’s a great fight).

Casimero’s promoter Sammy Gello-ani tells Rappler that Casimero-Ancajas came about because the contenders rated 4, 5 and 6 - Toshiyuki Igarashi, Jamie Conlan and Rex Tso - all rejected the opportunity to face the number 3 ranked Casimero in the elimination bout. The seventh ranked Aston Palicte, also a Filipino, is a close friend of Ancajas and declined the opportunity, leaving the eighth-ranked Sultan as the highest available challenger.

“This is also an opportunity for another Filipino, Sultan is the IBF Inter-Continental champion so he deserves it. Let’s give the boy also a break, it’ll be a good fight. This is good because two good fighters will be fighting each other. We have no choice, we have to do,” said Gello-ani.

Gello-ani had previously promoted Ancajas and says he would be open to taking a title fight with one of the other champions instead if the opportunity arose.

The fight goes a long way towards the acceptance of all-Filipino fights of significance, which has divided some in the community. Aldeguer had previously said that it would be better to see top Filipinos avoid clashes and set different courses for world title fights, but sees this as an opportunity to demonstrate the unseen potential of the local scene.

“Some people have a sensitivity [about Filipino vs Filipino fights] but right now where Philippine boxing is, if there are great fights out there and it’s significant, and it shows the world that we’re at par with the best in the world, we should be proud about that,” said Aldeguer. (READ: Philippine boxing culture must change to bring excitement back)

This past weekend, 3-time U.S. Olympian Rau'shee Warren defeated McJoe Arroyo in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a fight which will see the number 13-ranked American leap to the number two position when the next IBF rankings come out, says Ancajas' matchmaker Sean Gibbons.

Ancajas (27-1-1, 18 KOs) of Panabo City, Davao del Norte last made a mandatory defense on July 2, knocking out Teiru Kinoshita of Japan in 7 rounds on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn in Australia. That would mean Ancajas' next mandatory defense would be due 9 months later, in April.

Ancajas' manager Joven Jimenez told this writer that he could be making his U.S. debut in his next fight, either in October or November. Jimenez says an announcement for Ancajas' next fight could be made next week. – Rappler.com