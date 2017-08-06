Genesis Servania will face fellow unbeaten fighter Oscar Valdez for the 126-pound championship

Published 1:11 PM, August 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino boxer Genesis Servania will get his first shot at a world title when he faces fellow unbeaten WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez on September 22, reports RingTV.com. The fight will take place in Tuscan, Arizona as part of Top Rank’s fourth installment of their ESPN-televised series.

Facebook messages to Servania were not returned by this story’s publication, but trainer Mark Gil Melligen confirms to Rappler that they have signed their contract.

Servania (29-0, 12 knockouts) of Bacolod City, Philippines has been based at the Kashimi Gym in Kanazawa, Japan since leaving the ALA Gym in 2014. The 25-year-old has a twelfth-round knockout win over faded ex-champion Alexander Munoz, plus title challengers Genaro Garcia, Angky Angkotta and Rafael Concepcion, but is stepping up significantly in competition against Valdez (22-0, 19 KOs).

Valdez, 26, of Nogales, Mexico is making the third defense of his 126-pound belt. Valdez was one of Mexico’s most decorated amateur boxers, and competed at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012. Servania turned pro in 2009 without a single amateur fight.

Still, Servania’s trainer believes his ward has a fighting shot at the upset.

“This is a good fight. [Valdez] fights well and has a lot of amateur experience, but Servania has a big chance,” says Melligen. Melligen adds that he feels Servania has matured as a fighter since relocating to Japan, and has grown into his punching power and is boxing smarter. – Rappler.com