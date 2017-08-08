Juan Manuel Marquez cherishes the time he knocked out Manny Pacquiao back in 2012 one last time

Published 3:50 PM, August 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Manuel Marquez has bid goodbye to boxing.

Marquez, who is one of the greatest Mexican boxers of all time, announced his retirement last Friday, August 4, on ESPN Deportes TV show Golpe a Golpe.

"Today is a special and sad day for me because I'm announcing my retirement. The injuries pushed me to make this decision. It hurts, but I believe the right moment to put an end to my career has arrived," said the 43-year-old Marquez.

Aside from holding belts in 4 different weight classes, he will most likely be remembered for shocking the world in December 2012 when he brutally knocked out Manny Pacquiao to put an end to a 4-fight series.

True enough, that electrifying moment has not yet been forgotten as Boxing Hype posted a photo of Marquez's retirement cake: an edible figure of Marquez staring down at a knocked-out Pacquiao on top of the treat.

Marquez' retirement cake savage AF #PacMarquez @boxinghypecrew A post shared by Mayweather McGregor Canelo GGG (@boxinghype) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

Marquez was last seen in the ring in May 2014 when he defeated former world champion Mike Alvarado in Los Angeles, California.

Marquez had repeatedly rejected Pacquiao's call for a fifth showdown, saying not even $100 million could lure him into the fight. – Rappler.com