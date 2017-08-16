Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will wear 8-ounce gloves, instead of the regulation 10-ounce gloves for the junior middleweight division

Published 4:49 AM, August 17, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA - Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be allowed to wear lighter gloves when they clash in their Las Vegas super fight this month, it was confirmed on Wednesday, August 16 (Thursday Manila time).

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) approved a request from both fighters to switch from 10-ounce to 8-ounce gloves, despite concerns raised by safety experts.

Lighter gloves carry less padding over the knuckles, potentially making for a more explosive spectacle.

NSAC rules mandate that 10-ounce gloves are used in any bout over 147 pounds. However former welterweight king Mayweather and UFC star McGregor, who clash on August 26, are to fight at a 154-pound limit.

The 5-0 unanimous decision was widely criticized in the combat sports media.

The Nevada Athletic Commission USED to be the best in the world. It's in the top 50 now, at least. Amazing — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 16, 2017

Nevada Comm unanimously approves 8oz gloves for #MayweatherMcGregor as 1-time exception for this weight class. Shocking — Jake Donovan (@JakeNDaBox) August 16, 2017

No problem with the fighters asking to change glove rule. My problem is with commission breaking established rules supported by medical pros — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) August 16, 2017

The Association of Ringside Physicians urged NSAC not to waive its glove regulations for the McGregor-Mayweather fight.

"This is a bout that has already been set at a specified weight class," the physician chairman Raymond Monsell wrote in a letter released on Tuesday.

"Unless there is scientific evidence to support the view that such a change might improve the safety of this bout, we strongly caution against allowing current regulations to be overruled.

"To do so would also set a precedent for future bouts." – Rappler.com