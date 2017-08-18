The fight will be Harmonito Dela Torre's third straight in the United States

Published 12:19 AM, August 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino boxer Harmonito Dela Torre will take his first step-up in competition when he faces fellow unbeaten fighter Saul Rodriguez in a scheduled 8-round bout on Tuesday, August 22 at Sam's Town Hotel in Las Vegas.

Dela Torre's Philippine promoter Jim Claude Manangquil says Dela Torre (19-0, 12 knockouts) has been preparing for this date despite the late announcement, and has been in training with Osmiri "Moro" Fernandez in Miami, Florida for the past 3 months.

“I’m prepared for this fight and I will try my best to win for the Philippines,” says Dela Torre, 23, of Cagayan de Oro City.

Dela Torre will be fighting his third straight fight in the United States, and previously had exposure fighting on two Top Rank undercards in Macau, including the Manny Pacquiao-Brandon Rios undercard in 2013.

“I think this is a good test for Harmonito,” says Manangquil, who is unsure if the fight will be part of the "PBC on FS1" broadcast in the United States. "We are ready to shock Rodriguez.”

The 24-year-old Rodriguez (21-0-1, 15 knockouts) of Riverside, California has fought the better competition of the two, including a first-round knockout of one-time prospect Ivan Najera. He’s signed to Mayweather Promotions and last fought in February, getting off the canvas to defeat Oscar Bravo by split-decision.

A message to Rodriguez seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Dela Torre is rated number 12 by the World Boxing Organization at 130 pounds, while Rodriguez is rated number 8.

The card will be headlined by former WBA bantamweight titleholder Juan Carlos Payano against Alexis Santiago, with 2012 U.S. Olympian Jamel Herring slated to face Ladarius Miller in a pair of 10-round bouts. – Rappler.com