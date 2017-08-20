Terence Crawford is the first undisputed boxing champion in a decade after knocking out Julius Indongo with one body shot in the third round

Published 12:57 PM, August 20, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA - American Terence Crawford became the first undisputed boxing champion in over a decade by knocking out previously unbeaten Julius Indongo in the third round of their junior welterweight fight on Saturday, August 19 (Sunday Manila time).

Crawford became the first fighter in 11 years to hold four titles by winning the scheduled 12-round contest between the two previously unbeaten boxers at the sold out Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The 29-year-old Crawford added the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association 140-pound titles to his World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization belts as he joined Bernard Hopkins and Jermain Taylor as the only four belt champions in modern boxing history.

Crawford used his superior hand speed and power to dominate every round as he knocked underdog Indongo down for the first time in the second round with a left to the side of the head.

He ended the fight just one round later by flooring the former Olympian with a left hand to the body. Crawford missed with a right hook but then came back with a left to the upper chest that sent Indongo crumbling to the canvas.

Middleweight Taylor was the last undisputed boxing champ until his reign ended in 2006.

Indongo, who is unfamiliar to most boxing fans in the US, landed very few punches in the 3 rounds as he dropped to 22-1 overall.

Indongo, who was born and raised in Namibia, competed in the 2008 Olympics. – Rappler.com