Bob Arum says the plan is for Pacquiao to fight Jeff Horn in April, then fight in Russia in July, in Europe in September before a final bout against Terence Crawford at the of the year

MANILA, Philippines - Manny Pacquiao could be looking at a busy year in 2017 as he winds down his career.

The Top Rank promoter confirmed that Pacquiao will face Australian Jeff Horn on April 23 at a location to be determined, naming Australia and the United Arab Emirates as possible host countries for the fight.

Arum told the Los Angeles Times that the fight will be part of a 4-fight farewell tour which would see him criss-cross the globe.

"We have an offer in Russia in July, another offer in Europe for September and in the U.S. against [unbeaten two-belt junior-welterweight champion] Terence Crawford in November or December," with Crawford being "Manny’s last fight.”

Pacquiao's camp had previously hoped that he would get a rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr, whom he lost a decision to in May of 2015, but Arum has since made alternate plans.

“As far as Mayweather, forget it, he’s retired. As far as Crawford is concerned, he could be the final opponent," said Arum.

If the plan pushes through it'd be the first time Pacquiao has fought more than twice in a year since 2008, when he defeated Juan Manuel Marquez, David Diaz and Oscar de la Hoya.

Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 knockouts) last fought in November, winning the WBO welterweight title with a unanimous decision over Jessie Vargas in Las Vegas. The fight was produced as an independent pay-per-view by Top Rank and reportedly sold an estimated 300,000 units.

Arum had previously said he wanted Pacquiao-Horn to be off pay-per-view but kept options open for a pay-per-view similar to the Vargas fight, or take it to HBO, Showtime or broadcast television.

Pacquiao's adviser Michael Koncz had previously said Pacquiao wanted a $20 million guarantee to fight Crawford, who is rated number 5 on The Ring magazine's pound for pound list and is the current WBO/WBC junior welterweight champion. – Rappler.com