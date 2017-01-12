The promoter of IBF welterweight titleholder Kell Brook says he's talked with Bob Arum about making a Pacquiao-Brook fight in England

MANILA, Philippines - British promoter Eddie Hearn says he has had "several discussions" with Top Rank about staging a fight between Manny Pacquiao and IBF welterweight titleholder Kell Brook, Hearn tells the Daily Mail.

Top Rank and New Zealand-based promotion Duco Events have come to an agreement to match Pacquiao, the WBO welterweight titleholder and a senator in the Philippines, and unbeaten Australian Jeff Horn on April 23 at a location still to be determined, Top Rank CEO Bob Arum has told multiple outlets.

Arum told the Los Angeles Times that the Horn fight would be the first of a 4-fight farewell world tour, with the possibility of a fight in Russia in July, a fight in Europe in September before closing the year - and his career - with a fight against unified junior welterweight champ Terence Crawford.

‘They fancy Jeff Horn in April which should be a straightforward fight and now we want to secure this fight in October in Britain. Manny seems keen to travel and I’m sure we can get the dollars together to make it happen,” Hearn said.

Brook (36-1, 25 knockouts) hasn’t fought since jumping up two weight classes in a fifth-round technical knockout loss against middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in September, losing on a well-fought effort. Prior to that, the 30-year-old Brook of Sheffield, England had made 3 defenses of the welterweight belt he won against former Pacquiao sparring partner Shawn Porter in 2014.

Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti confirmed to Rappler that Top Rank had discussed the possibility of a Pacquiao-Brook fight with Brook's promoter. "Obviously no details were established but the concept of going to England is open with all parties," says Moretti.

Pacquiao’s adviser Michael Koncz did not return an email asking for comment on the report or Pacquiao’s plans for 2017. – Rappler.com