Juan Manuel Marquez shoots down Manny Pacquiao's hopes for a fifth clash in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines - Juan Manuel Marquez seems content to let his knockout win over Manny Pacquiao in 2012 be the final chapter written in their saga.

The 43-year-old Marquez tells ESPN Deportes that he had been informed that unnamed networks would pay $60 million for a fifth fight with Pacquiao in the Philippines, but says he wouldn’t go to the Philippines to fight Pacquiao again - not even if the offer was $100 million.

"I am no longer interested in Pacquiao. They are saying that the networks are willing to pay $60 million dollars for a fight with Pacquiao in the Philippines. I wouldn't go to the Philippines for a fight with Pacquiao for a $100 million dollars,” said Marquez, who last fought in 2014, defeating Mike Alvarado by unanimous decision.

Pacquiao had told Rappler earlier this week that he had reached out to Marquez’s team but had not yet been informed whether or not Marquez would fight again.

Pacquaio had reached out to the Department of Tourism, of which he is the department’s ambassador, and requested P3 billion (approximately $60.4 million) for a fight in November, the DOT secretary told ABS-CBN.

“There’s a big possibility to make that fight happen if he will return in boxing. But right now we don’t have confirmation from his side of his comeback to boxing,” Pacquiao, the current WBO welterweight titleholder, told Rappler at his office in the Philippine Senate. (READ: Manny Pacquiao has never heard of Jeff Horn)

Marquez (56-7-1, 40 knockouts) has been saddled by a knee injury which threatened to halt his career for good. The Mexico City native says he wants two more fights before retiring but reveals that he doesn’t feel the same way while training as he had before.

"We are going to see if I can still stand the physical condition [of working in the gym]. There are no possible opponents, I want to do a preparation and a major fight, we are watching for opponents,” said Marquez.

“This year is crucial for whether I will return or not.”

Pacquiao is still in negotiations for a fight in April, with Australian Jeff Horn being named as the frontrunner. Pacquiao and adviser Michael Koncz say they are waiting for a venue to be finalized before making an announcement. – Rappler.com