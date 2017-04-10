'I’m not going to go in there and beat an old guy. It’s complete nonsense for me to chase him,' says Vasyl Lomachenko

MANILA, Philippines - On the topic of a potential high-profile fight with Manny Pacquiao, Vasyl Lomachenko says no thanks.

The WBO junior lightweight champion from Ukraine had been mentioned as a potential opponent for Pacquiao, who fights 3 divisions above Lomachenko at welterweight. Both are promoted by Top Rank, and at different times Top Rank CEO Bob Arum, Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach, and even Lomachenko have expressed interest in making the fight.

But after Lomachenko’s ninth round technical knockout of Jason Sosa this past weekend, he says the Filipino star isn’t in his plans.

“In terms of fighting Manny Pacquiao, he is near the end of his career," said Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs) to Sporting News.

"In the next two to three years he will be at the end of his career. And I’m not going to go in there and beat an old guy. It’s complete nonsense for me to chase him. He has his own career. I have my own career."

Lomachenko, who is 9 years younger than Pacquiao at 29, was a gold medalist at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and has already risen to the number 6 spot on The Ring magazine’s pound-for-pound list.

Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) is set to defend his WBO welterweight title against Australia’s Jeff Horn on July 2 in Brisbane.

The elusive, shifty southpaw has already won titles in two divisions, beginning with the WBO featherweight title in his third fight. With few challenges left at 130 pounds, Lomachenko could move up to 135 pounds soon where lucrative fights against Mikey Garcia and Jorge Linares are possible. There’s even been chatter about him moving up to 140 pounds and fighting Terence Crawford, the WBO champion in that weight class.

Even as he climbs the scale, Lomachenko has no expectations of spanning the scale like the 8-division champion Pacquiao has.

"It’s a completely different thing. Manny Pacquiao started when he was 18 years old and he was growing throughout his career. His body was growing and that’s how he got to where he’s at."

"I started my career at the age of 25. Most of my body was already developed and I still competed in two different weight classes and looking to get into a third different weight class. I just don’t think its fair enough for me to go to 140 right away.” – Rappler.com