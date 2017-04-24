Manny Pacquiao does his best to assure media in Australia that he is still enthusiastic about the sport, and his fight against Jeff Horn

BRISBANE, Australia - Manny Pacquiao said Monday, April 24 he plans to show he is "not done yet" when he defends his world title against Australia's Jeff Horn in Brisbane in July.

The eight-weight world champion said the bout with the undefeated Horn was an opportunity to prove he could continue to be a global force at the age of 38 as he juggles boxing with a full-time job in politics.

"(I want) to defend my crown and prove that I'm still there in boxing, despite of my ambitions in office as a senator," he told reporters on an Australian visit to promote the July 2 bout.

"I'm still handling my boxing career. I'm still there. I'm not done yet in boxing."

Pacquiao first won a world title at flyweight (112 pounds) two weeks before his 20th birthday in December 1998 to start a storied career that has seen him win global belts all the way up to super welterweight (154 pounds).

"Boxing is my passion. I started when I was young - it's part of my life," said Pacquiao.

"It depends on how you discipline yourself, how you train and prepare yourself. It's a matter of discipline."

"Pacman,” who briefly retired early last year before making a successful comeback against Jessie Vargas in Las Vegas in November, added that he was excited to face Horn, 29, in the WBO welterweight title fight at the 55,000-capacity Suncorp Stadium.

"I'm not going to predict the fight but I will do my best to entertain the fans," he said.

"I'm very excited to fight here, I've fought a lot of fighters in the (United) States. This is new, I'm excited. I can't wait for the fight."

Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 knockouts) is an overwhelming favorite against Horn (16-0-1, 11 knockouts), but the Filipino great has not stopped an opponent since his 12th round TKO of Miguel Cotto in 2009.

"I don't know much about him (Horn) but I know he's a fighter. I haven't watched his fights yet but I'm going to get his last 3 fights and watch them," he said. – Rappler.com