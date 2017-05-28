Manny Pacquiao has gotten good work out of two Filipino boxers who are trading punches with the Philippine senator/boxing champion

MANILA, Philippines - Very few people can say they get to punch a senator.

Leonardo Doronio and Sonny Katiandagho are two such Filipinos who have that rare opportunity. The boxers have been chosen as the sparring partners for Manny Pacquiao as he prepares for his defense of the WBO welterweight title on July 2 against unbeaten Australian Jeff Horn, whom he'll fight at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. The rarity of the privilege to trade punches with one of the best fighters of recent times (who happens to also be a legislator in their country) is not lost on the two.

"I'm very lucky to spar with Manny. Others just want a photo with Manny and I get to spar and punch a senator,” said Katiandagho (11-2, 6 knockouts) of General Santos City. Doronio (15-14-3, 10 KOs) of Valencia, Negros Oriental also noted the absurdity of the situation, laughing as he says it "makes you have second thoughts" before the bell rings to begin the round.

The 26-year-old Katiandagho sparred 4 rounds with Pacquiao on Saturday, May 27 after the 28-year-old Doronio worked 3 with him. While the brawling Doronio absorbed some payback for the punches he landed earlier in the week, Katiandagho was able to box effectively behind his consistent jab and force Pacquiao to the ropes.

That was, until Pacquiao’s experience got the better of Katiandagho, and he began stuffing left crosses in the gap when Katiandagho threw his jab, and Pacquiao’s movement set up a whale of a straight punch that ricocheted off the side of his constituent’s head.

"I'm really having hard time timing him. First of all it's his speed. His condition is different and we are on different levels. He is on a high level. His footwork and condition is very good,” said Katiandagho, who has tried to alter his style from jabbing boxer to inside fighter to copy Horn’s style.

“The camp of Horn says they can beat Manny but once he tastes Manny's power in the first and second round he will start to run,” adds Katiandagho.

Pacquiao also worked punch mitts with Roach, punched the heavy bag and skipped rope. His work on the double-end bag was cut short after one of Pacquiao's straight lefts broke the device, with Pacquiao's trainer Freddie Roach asking aloud: "How much do we owe the gym for that?"

Roach has been happy so far with what they’ve brought to camp. Both fighters showed up for duty at the Elorde Gym at Five E-Com in Pasay City already in shape and have been pushing the fighter to sharpen his reflexes and bringing him back to fighting form.

“They’re the best Filipino sparring partners that I’ve seen in a long time,” said Roach. As an added value, the Filipino sparring partners didn’t need to be flown in from far, saving on travel expenses. But their value is increasing after Australian lightweight George Kambosos Jr (12-0, 6 KOs) had turned down their offer to become one of Pacquiao’s sparring partners, Roach said. Filipino referee Danrex Tapdasan, who officiated Kambosos' win over Qamil Balla earlier this month, speculates that the large cut Kambosos sustained over his right eye may have factored into his decision.

Another sparring partner from Mexico who had been scouted by Top Rank’s matchmaker Bruce Trampler had not yet arrived on Saturday with Pacquiao’s adviser Michael Koncz. Neither Roach or Pacquiao could recall his name off-hand.

Familiarity breeds compassion and complacency in the gym, and Roach is looking forward to throwing another sparring partner into the mix. Even with Horn (16-0-1, 11 KOs) not being a highly regarded fighter, there's much to be earned still. A knockout win, which Pacquiao hasn't accomplished since 2009, would help revive Pacquiao's marketability and reverse his slide in relevance and pay-per-view figures, Roach figures.

With martial law hanging over Mindanao, Pacquiao says he “might” relocate training camp to General Santos City this coming week. One Pacquiao associate says he’d heard Thursday, June 1 would be when they switch locations, but no one could say with certainty. Roach wasn't keen on flying sparring partners to Manila, only to have them then fly to General Santos City.

As has been the case for Pacquiao throughout his career, and more so with this fight, he remains a man of few words.

“Good, very good,” Pacquiao says of sparring. “We’re so happy with my performance.” – Rappler.com