Manny Pacquiao arrives in Australia ahead of his title defense against Jeff Horn on July 2

Published 7:48 PM, June 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Manny Pacquiao has touched down.

The reigning WBO welterweight titleholder departed from his hometown General Santos City, Philippines on Saturday morning, June 24, and landed in Brisbane, Australia that evening, ahead of his title defense against unbeaten Jeff Horn on Sunday, July 2 at Suncorp Stadium.

The fighting senator Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 knockouts) was escorted to his flight on an AirAsiaX A330 aircraft by military personnel after wrapping up his training with a sparring session on Friday.

Pacquiao was accompanied by trainer Freddie Roach, conditioning coach Justin Fortune, sparring partner George Kambosos Jr, and other members of his entourage. Adviser Michael Koncz and assistant trainer Nonoy Neri arrived in Brisbane ahead of the rest of the team.

The fight will be Pacquiao's first to be shown on basic cable in the United States as the show will kick-off the beginning of a new venture between promoter Top Rank and ESPN.

This will be the first defense of the title Pacquiao won last November with a unanimous decision over Jessie Vargas, and will be the sixth different country Pacquiao has fought in during his 22-year career.

Horn (16-0-1, 11 KOs), a 2012 Olympian, is expected to have a significant edge in terms of fan support over Pacquiao, with tens of thousands expected to fill the stadium in his hometown. – Rappler.com