Manny Pacquiao reminds the media that while Jeff Horn may be a former schoolteacher, Pacquiao dishes out lessons of his own in the ring

Published 10:39 PM, June 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Manny Pacquiao gave Australian media an up-close view of what his hand skills look like on Tuesday, June 27, banging away on the mitts with trainer Freddie Roach at the PCYC Gym outside the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

The 38-year-old WBO welterweight titleholder Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 knockouts) answered questions and did a light workout for the couple dozen reporters on hand, working up a light sweat with two-minute rounds and showing off his abs to underline his fitness for the fight.

The fight is being called the biggest in Australian history, with 50,000 expected to fill the stadium to see Jeff Horn, the fighting schoolteacher turned 2012 Olympian turned undefeated contender.

Asked whether he'd be able to finish the lesser-experienced Horn, Pacquiao said: "If the knockout comes, it comes. Like I said, I don’t have predictions. I never predicted in any fights."

Pacquiao had a small red blotch on his left eye, but it didn't seem to bother him, and he joked that it was "just a contact lens."

Pacquiao had another joke ready for Horn, after being asked about being taught a lesson by the fighting school teacher. "Good, he’s a teacher. Also, I’m a teacher in the ring," the 8-division champion said. – Rappler.com