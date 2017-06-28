Pacquiao doesn't want to say both fighters will run around, but he says they'll not be standing and trading punches at close range

Published 9:55 PM, June 28, 2017

BRISBANE, Australia - Count Manny Pacquiao out of those who are excited about Floyd Mayweather vs McGregor.

Pacquiao panned the MMA vs boxing crossover fight set for August 26 as a “boring fight" and an "easy win" for Mayweather, not just because of McGregor’s inexperience in the ring but also because of their styles.

“Mayweather will win,” says Pacquiao, who is in Brisbane, Australia for his fight this Sunday, July 2 against Jeff Horn. “Boxing is different from MMA.

“But it’s gonna be a boring fight. Both fighters are moving around. I don’t want to use running because other fighters don’t like to use that word running. I’ll just use moving around.”

The fight will feature 5-division boxing champion Mayweather, who is unbeaten at 49-0 (26 knockouts) against McGregor, a two-division champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but who is 0-0 in pro boxing.

Pacquiao, who lost a fight with Mayweather by unanimous decision in 2015, said he’d be interested in facing Mayweather in a rematch of the highest grossing boxing match in history if it was to materialize, but he isn’t holding his breath.

“Why not if there’s a chance. I’m ready,” said Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs), who is making the first defense of his WBO welterweight title against Horn (16-0-1, 11 KOs), an unbeaten but relatively unknown fighter.

Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach told reporters at Tuesday’s media workout that he thinks Pacquiao could help his chances of landing a rematch if he had a crowd-pleasing performance in the fight, which Arum expects to be seen by 5-to-10 million people in the United States on ESPN.

Bob Arum, Pacquiao’s promoter, believes there’s virtually no chance that a Mayweather rematch materializes.

“No, he’s gonna take the money from the fight with McGregor and he’s gonna ride off into the sunset,” says Arum.

The fight Pacquiao says he is excited for is the Gennady Golovkin vs Saul "Canelo" Alvarez middleweight championship fight set for September 16 in Las Vegas. Asked who he's picking, Pacquiao said "Triple G" Golovkin. – Rappler.com