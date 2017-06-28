'He’s also a world champion texter because he never gets off the bloody phone,' says Dean Lonergan

Published 10:53 PM, June 28, 2017

BRISBANE, Australia - Dean Lonergan, promoter of Jeff Horn, thinks Manny Pacquiao is more than just a pretty good fighter, but also a quality texter on the cell phone.

The Duco Events head made light of Pacquiao’s focus on his cell phone instead of the press conference proceedings on Wednesday, June 28, having some fun at the WBO welterweight titleholder’s expense.

"I’ve attended 4 press conferences now with Manny Pacquiao. Not only is Manny Pacquiao an 11-time world champion, an 8-division world champion. He’s also a world champion texter because he never gets off the bloody phone,” said Lonergan, as Pacquiao’s face turned red and laughter spread through the Paddington Room at Suncorp Stadium.

Dean Lonergan of Duco Events calls out Pacquiao for staying on his phone throughout the press conference #pachorn pic.twitter.com/F7X20tU1fo — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) June 28, 2017

“That’s OK Manny, because I hope you take the phone into the ring and it’ll be game over,” Lonergan, a former New Zealand rugby player said before saying “sorry mate” for putting him on the spot.

There was also some faux ribbing between Pacquiao’s trainer and Lonergan, when Freddie Roach asked Lonergan if he could spell box, before saying he was joking and that they were friends.

Pacquiao, a senator in the Philippines, said later that he wasn’t texting, but writing his comments for a planned address that he didn’t get to deliver because the format of the conference had the emcee ask questions directly to the principles as their comments.

Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 knockouts) will face Horn (16-0-1, 11 KOs) on Sunday, July 2 at Suncorp Stadium. The fight will be shown on ESPN in the United States, with Top Rank’s Bob Arum expecting a televised audience of between 5-to-10 million to watch the fight in the U.S.

In addition to a staredown, the press conference also included a video package of Pacquiao’s highlight of his last visit to Australia to announce the fight.

The highlight of the #PacHorn press conference is @MannyPacquiao talking about huggies koalas and feeding kangaroos in Australia pic.twitter.com/XtJZFJxUmE — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) June 28, 2017

“I cannot forget this moment that I carried a koala bear and feeding the kangaroos. That’s my first time.” – Rappler.com