Published 4:20 PM, June 29, 2017

BRISBANE, Australia – Jeff Horn was pleasantly surprised to be looking out into a crowd of hundreds on Thursday afternoon, June 29, for his media workout in Brisbane's city center.

"This is kind of what I got to turn up to some of my last fights, let alone a press conference in the city," said Horn (16-0-1, 11 knockouts), the 29-year-old Brisbane native who has quietly risen to be the World Boxing Organization's number two welterweight contender.



Horn shook out a bit for the crowd, which was heavily partisan in favor of the challenger, skipping rope and doing one long round on the punch mitts before winding down with some shadow boxing.

Horn will face WBO welterweight titleholder Manny Pacquiao on Sunday, July 2, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, with an expected turnout of 50,000 people expected to watch Horn attempt to pull off the massive upset. (READ: Manny Pacquiao won't underestimate 'OK' Jeff Horn)

Horn joked that there were probably people in the audience who could skip rope better than he does, but attempted a few minor tricks. He turned serious as he pounded the punch mitts aggressively with trainer Glenn Rushton, who winced in pain slightly after catching one of Horn's right hands on the mitts.

Horn is confident that he can put Pacquiao down if he catches the living legend with one of those shots. (READ: Horn has '10-point plan' to defeat Pacquiao, says trainer)

"If I can land the right shot on Manny Pacquiao, he will go to sleep. I don't say that disrespectfully as in I'm definitely going to knock Manny Pacquiao out, but if I land that shot, he's gonna go down," said Horn. (READ: Jeff Horn disrespected by Pacquiao's 'texting,' tardiness at press con) – Rappler.com