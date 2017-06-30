Follow live updates of the Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn WBO welterweight title fight, plus IBF junior bantamweight champ Jerwin Ancajas vs Teiru Kinoshita

Published 12:26 PM, June 30, 2017

Manny Pacquiao will enter the ring in his opponent's hometown when he meets unbeaten contender Jeff Horn on Sunday, July 2 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 knockouts) is making the first defense of his WBO welterweight title against Horn (16-0-1, 11 KOs), the little known underdog who is now the number two contender with the WBO.

Also slated for the card is Filipino boxer Jerwin Ancajas, who will defend his IBF junior bantamweight championship against Japan's Teiru Kinoshita in the co-main event.

Follow Rappler's live blog for all updates of "The Battle of Brisbane" beginning at 8 am Manila time.

– Rappler.com