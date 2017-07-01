Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn both make weight, as do Jerwin Ancajas and Teiru Kinoshita for their respective world title fights

Published 11:46 AM, July 01, 2017

BRISBANE, Australia - Both Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn passed their first test, making weight on Saturday, July 1 for their WBO welterweight title fight next week.

The champion Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 knockouts) weighed 146 while the number two contender Jeff Horn (16-0-1, 11 KOs) came in at the limit of 147 pounds.

The fight is set to take place at Suncorp Stadium in Horn's hometown of Brisbane, Australia, with the main event scheduled to go on no sooner than 1:30 pm local time.

Event organizers say they've sold over 50,000 tickets for the fight, and are hoping for a 55,000 seat sellout. The previous record for the highest attended fight was in 1992, when nearly 38,000 packed in to see the rematch between Jeff Fenech and Azumah Nelson.

Also on the card, IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (26-1-1, 17 KOs) weighed in at 114 while mandatory challenger Teiru Kinoshita weighed 115 pounds.

