Leasa Dykstra admits she wasn't a fan of her son becoming a boxer, but says she's behind him 100% as he gets ready to fight Manny Pacquiao

Published 2:09 PM, July 01, 2017

BRISBANE, Australia - Leasa Dykstra admits there are other things she'd rather see her son Jeff Horn do besides slugging it out with other grown men in a boxing ring.

Still, she's "very proud" of her son as she sat in the front row of the weigh-in on Saturday, July 1, just a day before he faces WBO welterweight titleholder Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

"Yes I do," Dykstra says, when asked if she wonders why he chose this occupation. "Once they get old enough, you've got to get behind them if that's their choice."

Even as the back page of the Courier-Mail reads "No more Mr Nice Guy" and urges him to "unleash his ruthless streak" against the heavily-favored Pacquiao, Dykstra points out a side of him that she knows better than anyone.

"He's a beautiful human being. He's a soft, fluffy-natured young man," she said of Horn, a 2012 Australian Olympian and former schoolteacher who graduated with his Bachelor of Education degree from Griffith University.

The fight will be the biggest boxing event in Australian history with over 50,000 tickets sold by the time of the weigh-in, promoter Duco Events says. When the bell rings, all eyes in Australia's sporting world will be on Leasa Dykstra's son.

Asked for a parting message, she said "Go Jeffrey!" – Rappler.com