The bloodbath between Horn and Pacquiao drew a lot of reactions on social media

Published 2:05 PM, July 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Australian boxer Jeff Horn is the new WBO welterweight champion, after defeating Filipino champ Manny Pacquiao. (READ: Horn wins decision over Pacquiao in bloody Brisbane brawl)

It was a literal bloodbath between the two boxers who both put their heart on the line. As always, social media is almost always all hands on deck whenever Pacman is in a fight. (READ: Live updates: Pacquiao vs Horn - Battle of Brisbane)

Manny Pacquiao looking like a Tasmania Devil#PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/pCxQ5ijgAg — jamar dowdye (@Blindninja82) July 2, 2017

What an ending. Pacquiao the clear winner but wow.

The sort of fight they make movies about. #PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/mRcwrL8Yl7 — UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 2, 2017

Pacquiao might take a loss here. Two cuts off head clashes. He's gotta finish this. — UNO Mas (@theoneUNOMas) July 2, 2017

I hope that loss to Pacquiao knocked some sense into him — Kevin Tan (@kevincraigftan) July 2, 2017

Even with the questionable loss pacquiao is very respectful and gracious. That's impressive right there #PacquaioHorn — Sully (@SullyVibe01) July 2, 2017

Horn headbutt Pacquiao twice, and the ref almost stopped the fight in the 9th round but still won? #PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/oXij7wHZsH — Jake Clemons (@ClemonsJake) July 2, 2017

Uhhhhhhh, can U Say Bullshit??!!Manny got Fucked!!! That's the Face of a Winner??! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) July 2, 2017

I have to apologize... your real winner is Manny Pacquiao. #PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/WinkHAB71D — Aheggs (@Aheggs12) July 2, 2017

The judges right before the winner was announced #PacquiaoHorn pacquiao got robbed... pic.twitter.com/cip4Mb7zO7 — Andy Valerio (@AndyValerio84) July 2, 2017

#PacquiaoHorn how was Horn the winner when Pacquiao was punchin his eye in the back of his head pic.twitter.com/5U8mzmV7zK — RudeAssGirl (@queen0fFiasco) July 2, 2017

The whole world: Manny Pacquiao is the winner.



Judges: ....#PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/JMgRbUK0KW — Kaj N. Gumbs (@POTUS_2017) July 2, 2017

Bogus bogus. Home town cooking? Tough loss. Pacquiao didn't start well but finished great. — Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) July 2, 2017

Lmao they robbed Pacquiao with that loss — darom (@BASEDARAB_) July 2, 2017

Would have loved a Pacquiao loss if he really did deserve to lose. — Mikee Javier (@mikeemeatymeat) July 2, 2017

Yankees blow the win and Pacquiao gets robbed by unanimous decision.. What a night.. — Andrew Hitch (@Andrew_Hitch) July 2, 2017

Lots of blood on Pacquiao's scalp, luckily for him it's not on the eye. Shouldn't be a big issue except for cosmetics #PacHorn — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) July 2, 2017

A panorama of Suncorp Stadium for #PacHorn pic.twitter.com/4S06RerB3K — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) July 2, 2017

Imagine those people paying all that money to sit in a plastic deck chair — John Olson III (@jhnyo3) July 2, 2017

Switching to the Pacquiao fight, and imagine paying thousands of dollars to sit in $5 plastic walmart chairs — The Boy Absolute (@ScandalousMurph) July 2, 2017

Lol pacquiao still top 10 pound for pound but boxing in a ring surrounded by plastic picnic chairs. Makes no sense — Young Demogorgon (@thatmanbutta) July 2, 2017

Do they seriously have some cheap ass plastic lawn chairs for ringside seats? #PacquiaoHorn #TopRank — Mario Torres (@MarioLeonTorres) July 2, 2017

Did Timothy Bradley just say "something about those Japans" ? #PacquiaoHorn — aaron charlow (@acharlowmedia) July 2, 2017

Quote of the Night from Tim Bradley: "There's something about those Japans" #pacquiaohorn pic.twitter.com/qr55YD1qP1 — Derek (@Latin4Cookies) July 2, 2017

The JAPANS, Timothy Bradley are you serious? lololol "Something about the JAPANS" #PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/1FuEaLafCh — pierre (@WonderfulNews) July 2, 2017

Despite his loss today, I will always be grateful to Manny Pacquiao for lifting our spirits and uniting our nation all those years. #PacHorn — Gideon Lasco (@gideonlasco) July 2, 2017

Predictions were made. Some saw Pacquiao as the 'clear winner.'Others thought that if Pacquiao fails to knockout Horn, he would lose the match, which he did:Some thought he needed to lose:And that he needs to retire:As usual, Pacquiao is a sport:But the rest of the social media, did not take the loss lightly. See some of the reactions below:In the 6th round of the match, Pacquiao received a huge cut on the head and netizens were concerned:Meanwhile, there was some serious shade being thrown at the SunCorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, where the "Battle of Brisbane" was held. Netizens can't help but feel for the people who paid for ringside seats and got white "lawn chairs."Another boxer who caught the attention of social media was Timothy Bradley, Jr, who lost twice to Pacquiao out of 3 matches, when he referred to the Japanese as "those Japans."Meanwhile:

What's your reaction? –Rappler.com