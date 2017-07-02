'Pacquiao was robbed,' 'lawn chairs,' and other #PacHorn reactions
MANILA, Philippines – Australian boxer Jeff Horn is the new WBO welterweight champion, after defeating Filipino champ Manny Pacquiao. (READ: Horn wins decision over Pacquiao in bloody Brisbane brawl)
It was a literal bloodbath between the two boxers who both put their heart on the line. As always, social media is almost always all hands on deck whenever Pacman is in a fight. (READ: Live updates: Pacquiao vs Horn - Battle of Brisbane)
Predictions were made. Some saw Pacquiao as the 'clear winner.'
Manny Pacquiao looking like a Tasmania Devil#PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/pCxQ5ijgAg— jamar dowdye (@Blindninja82) July 2, 2017
Others thought that if Pacquiao fails to knockout Horn, he would lose the match, which he did:
What an ending. Pacquiao the clear winner but wow.— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 2, 2017
The sort of fight they make movies about. #PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/mRcwrL8Yl7
Some thought he needed to lose:
Pacquiao might take a loss here. Two cuts off head clashes. He's gotta finish this.— UNO Mas (@theoneUNOMas) July 2, 2017
And that he needs to retire: As usual, Pacquiao is a sport:
I hope that loss to Pacquiao knocked some sense into him— Kevin Tan (@kevincraigftan) July 2, 2017
But the rest of the social media, did not take the loss lightly. See some of the reactions below:
Even with the questionable loss pacquiao is very respectful and gracious. That's impressive right there #PacquaioHorn— Sully (@SullyVibe01) July 2, 2017
Horn headbutt Pacquiao twice, and the ref almost stopped the fight in the 9th round but still won? #PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/oXij7wHZsH— Jake Clemons (@ClemonsJake) July 2, 2017
#PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/i1oqnD74Q2— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 2, 2017
Uhhhhhhh, can U Say Bullshit??!!Manny got Fucked!!! That's the Face of a Winner??!— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) July 2, 2017
I have to apologize... your real winner is Manny Pacquiao. #PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/WinkHAB71D— Aheggs (@Aheggs12) July 2, 2017
The judges right before the winner was announced #PacquiaoHorn pacquiao got robbed... pic.twitter.com/cip4Mb7zO7— Andy Valerio (@AndyValerio84) July 2, 2017
#PacquiaoHorn how was Horn the winner when Pacquiao was punchin his eye in the back of his head pic.twitter.com/5U8mzmV7zK— RudeAssGirl (@queen0fFiasco) July 2, 2017
The whole world: Manny Pacquiao is the winner.— Kaj N. Gumbs (@POTUS_2017) July 2, 2017
Judges: ....#PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/JMgRbUK0KW
Bogus bogus. Home town cooking? Tough loss. Pacquiao didn't start well but finished great.— Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) July 2, 2017
Lmao they robbed Pacquiao with that loss— darom (@BASEDARAB_) July 2, 2017
Would have loved a Pacquiao loss if he really did deserve to lose.— Mikee Javier (@mikeemeatymeat) July 2, 2017
In the 6th round of the match, Pacquiao received a huge cut on the head and netizens were concerned:
Yankees blow the win and Pacquiao gets robbed by unanimous decision.. What a night..— Andrew Hitch (@Andrew_Hitch) July 2, 2017
Pacquiao getting bloody after that headbutt #PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/QHzlZC0NHp— gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 2, 2017
Meanwhile, there was some serious shade being thrown at the SunCorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, where the "Battle of Brisbane" was held. Netizens can't help but feel for the people who paid for ringside seats and got white "lawn chairs."
Lots of blood on Pacquiao's scalp, luckily for him it's not on the eye. Shouldn't be a big issue except for cosmetics #PacHorn— Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) July 2, 2017
A panorama of Suncorp Stadium for #PacHorn pic.twitter.com/4S06RerB3K— Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) July 2, 2017
Imagine those people paying all that money to sit in a plastic deck chair— John Olson III (@jhnyo3) July 2, 2017
Switching to the Pacquiao fight, and imagine paying thousands of dollars to sit in $5 plastic walmart chairs— The Boy Absolute (@ScandalousMurph) July 2, 2017
Lol pacquiao still top 10 pound for pound but boxing in a ring surrounded by plastic picnic chairs. Makes no sense— Young Demogorgon (@thatmanbutta) July 2, 2017
Another boxer who caught the attention of social media was Timothy Bradley, Jr, who lost twice to Pacquiao out of 3 matches, when he referred to the Japanese as "those Japans."
Do they seriously have some cheap ass plastic lawn chairs for ringside seats? #PacquiaoHorn #TopRank— Mario Torres (@MarioLeonTorres) July 2, 2017
Did Timothy Bradley just say "something about those Japans" ? #PacquiaoHorn— aaron charlow (@acharlowmedia) July 2, 2017
Quote of the Night from Tim Bradley: "There's something about those Japans" #pacquiaohorn pic.twitter.com/qr55YD1qP1— Derek (@Latin4Cookies) July 2, 2017
Meanwhile:
The JAPANS, Timothy Bradley are you serious? lololol "Something about the JAPANS" #PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/1FuEaLafCh— pierre (@WonderfulNews) July 2, 2017
Despite his loss today, I will always be grateful to Manny Pacquiao for lifting our spirits and uniting our nation all those years. #PacHorn— Gideon Lasco (@gideonlasco) July 2, 2017
