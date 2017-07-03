Atlas believes the outcome of the controversial Pacquiao-Horn fight in Brisbane was because of 'incompetence or corruption'

Published 6:05 PM, July 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines－ESPN boxing analyst and trainer Teddy Atlas made no effort to hide his disdain following Jeff Horn's stunning victory against Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane, Australia.

A unanimous decision for the WBO welterweight title was handed down in favor of the 29-year-old Australian on Sunday, July 2, but Atlas did not mince words at ringside as he let the world know of his disagreement with the judges.

"It's either incompetence or corruption. When you see 117-111, I don't think anyone could be that incompetent," said Atlas of the controversial main event in Brisbane.

"So what else could it be? Corruption. Nothing else. I'm sorry. I love this sport, it's the greatest sport in the world. But the decision stunk."

VIDEO: Teddy Atlas says this was not incompetence, it was corruption. #PacHorn pic.twitter.com/B2LV2SyY6b — BoxingHypeStore.com (@BoxingHype) July 2, 2017

Just like his post-match commentary, Atlas was frank as he spoke to the newly minted welterweight champ, telling Horn face-to-face: "I thought you lost."

Teddy Atlas keeping it pic.twitter.com/0ZRDs6tt9Q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 2, 2017

"Congratulations. Great effort. I though you lost," he told Horn during the interviews. "But you showed great heart, the heart of a champion, no doubt about that." (READ: Roach to talk to Pacquiao about retirement after Horn loss) – Rappler.com