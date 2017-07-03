Angry fans target the Australian boxer and his wife, hurling invectives and racial abuse on social media

Published 6:41 PM, July 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Some netizens could learn a thing or two from Manny Pacquiao's post-fight graciousness.

Angry fans took their criticism of Jeff Horn a few steps too far following his disputed victory over Manny Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight title on Sunday, July 2 in Brisbane, Australia.

Commenters expressed their anger over the result on social media, lashing out at Horn and his wife Joanna, who is pregnant with their first child.

"Your wife is a pig," goes one classless comment written on a photo of the couple Horn posted on his Instagram account. And more follow it, as seen below in several screenshots of Horn's account.

Fortunately, others have come to Horn and Joanna's defense.

Horn, 29, upset the heavily favored Pacquiao, 38, via unanimous decision that has been widely criticized.

It was the first defeat for Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 knockouts) since his 2015 loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr, while Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) claimed his first title.

On Horn's Facebook page, commenters are likewise having a field day degrading and criticizing Horn, going so far as posting racist statements.

Below are screenshots of just some of the thousands of comments on Horn's post about the realization of his dream.

Others were Filipino commenters sore about Pacquiao's loss.

Similar to his Instagram, cooler and calmer heads came to Horn's defense and lambasted obscene commenters.

Some Filipinos, in particular, were trying to pacify their compatriots.

– Rappler.com