Manny Pacquiao returns to GenSan following his decision loss to Jeff Horn

Published 11:26 PM, July 03, 2017

BRISBANE, Australia - Manny Pacquiao arrived back home in General Santos City, Philippines on Monday, July 3, a day after his disputed points loss to Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia.

Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 knockouts) was met at the airport by soldiers for the customary arrival salute and military march, with local politicians and businessmen also in attendance. The whole procession lasted about 10 minutes.

View photos of Pacquiao's arrival here from Wendell Alinea.

– Rappler.com