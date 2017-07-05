'I love boxing and I don't wanna see it dying because of unfair decision and officiating,' says the boxing-champ-turned-senator

Published 11:58 AM, July 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Freshly defeated Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday, July 5, urged the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to act on a protest letter sent by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), the Philippines' regulatory body for boxing.

GAB promptly lodged a protest with the WBO following Pacquiao's loss to Australian Jeff Horn on Sunday, July 2.

Many across the globe, from boxing analysts and various personalities to casual fans, disputed and questioned the unanimous decision.

In a statement, Pacquiao supported the protest and noted that "unfair decision and officiating" will tarnish the sport of boxing.

"WBO should take appropriate action on the letter sent by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) so as not to erode the people's interest in boxing," he said.

"On my part, I had already accepted the decision but as a leader and, at the same time, fighter, I have the moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth, and fairness in the eyes of the public."

"I love boxing and I don't wanna see it dying because of unfair decision and officiating," he added.

Pacquiao, 38, criticized the officiating following his defeat, which saw him relinquish the WBO welterweight belt to Horn. "I felt I was set up," he said. (READ: Pacquiao: I clearly won the fight)

It was Pacquiao's first setback since his 2015 loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. Horn, on the other hand, claimed his first title. (RELATED: 'Your wife is a pig': Commenters bash Jeff Horn, pregnant wife on social media) – Rappler.com