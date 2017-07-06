Arum says he'd never heard of the Team Pacquiao member who has said the Top Rank boss was looking for a 'new cash cow'

Published 2:22 PM, July 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Top Rank’s Bob Arum denied claims of his alleged ‘cold treatment’ to the side of the dethroned WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao, saying that he still has “a tremendous relationship with Manny moving forward.”

Pacquiao’s media relations head Aquiles Zonio blasted the long-time producer for treating the 38-year-old boxer-turned-politician differently, and felt that Arum could be in search of a new ‘cash cow.’

“You can see it in the body language of Arum that he’s probably searching for a new cash cow,” Zonio shared in a phone interview with Manila Times. “He’s a user in my opinion. He’s treating Senator Manny (Pacquiao) differently now, unlike before.”

But Arum was quick to answer back in a conversation with BoxingScene.com.

“There is a contract and moving forward I have a tremendous relationship with Manny,” said Arum. “There was this guy, they called him the ‘media manager’- I never heard of this guy. I wouldn't know what he looked like.”

"There was an article in BoxingScene from the Manila Times where the guy said I was 'cold' (to Manny), I mean what the f***?!? What do you mean ‘cold’?”

In the story, Arum was also quoted as saying that Jeff Horn suggested a real threat even before the Battle of Brisbane commenced.

"I saw the kid fight in December (versus Ali Funeka) and I knew he was a big strong welterweight,” noted Arum of the Australian Horn, who stunned Pacquiao with a unanimous decision on Sunday.

“Not the most skilled guy in the world but not unskilled, he was a tough, tough guy for anybody to fight." – Rappler.com