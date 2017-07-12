'I have no problem with coach Freddie Roach,' says Pacquiao

Published 7:50 PM, July 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao denied any concerns about friction with trainer Freddie Roach, saying that Roach isn’t the only person who has yet to be paid for the July 2 fight against Jeff Horn.

Roach had told Sports Illustrated that he was concerned about whether he and Pacquiao were on good terms following his unanimous decision loss to Horn in Brisbane, Australia. "I really don’t know if he’s mad at me," said Roach, who has trained Pacquiao since 2001. ”But I can tell you this: I haven’t been paid yet. So who knows?"

Pacquiao said in a statement on Wednesday, July 12: "I have no problem with coach Freddie Roach. I’m not the one paying him, it's Bob Arum. The trainer's fee is automatically deducted by the Top Rank from my purse. So, if coach Freddie has not yet received his payment, we are on the same boat. My purse has not yet been released by Arum."

Pacquiao tells Rappler he’s not spoken with his promoter Arum since the fight, though Arum says he expects to visit Pacquiao in the Philippines in the next week or two to discuss Pacquiao’s future options.

An email sent to Top Rank’s publicist requesting an interview with Arum was not returned by this article’s publication.

The 38-year-old Pacquiao, a senator in the Philippines, had made suggestions that he’d continue his career in a social media post Wednesday, July 12, saying: “I love this sport and until the passion is gone, I will continue to fight for God, my family, my fans and my country.”

Pacquiao reinforced it in a phone conversation with Rappler. “Not yet,” Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 knockouts) said when asked if he’d retire.

Pacquiao says he’s “thinking about” a rematch with Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs), which Arum says could take place in November or December.

Asked how a rematch with Horn would play out, Pacquiao says: "It’ll be different. More disciplined, throwing a lot of punches." – Rappler.com