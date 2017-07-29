LOOK: Pacquiao visits military camp in Marawi
Senator Manny Pacquiao is the first incumbent senator to visit Marawi since fighting between government forces and local terrorists began on May 23
Published 10:57 PM, July 29, 2017
Updated 10:57 PM, July 29, 2017
WAR ZONE. Senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao shares his message to the soldiers. Photos by Wendell Alinea/OSMP
MANILA, Philippines – Senator Manny Pacquiao sought to boost the morale of battle-weary government troops when he paid them a visit in Marawi City on Saturday, July 29.
Pacquiao took time to personally hand over goods to the soldiers, share his message to them, and even take selfies with them. (READ: Pacquiao visits troops in Marawi)
The 38-year-old senator Pacquiao was the first incumbent senator to visit Marawi since fighting between government forces and local terrorists began on May 23.
RELIEF OPERATIONS. Manny Pacquiao hands over some help to one of the soldiers in Marawi. Photos by Wendell Alinea/OSMP
REMEMBRANCE. With a smart phone and monopod, Manny Pacquiao poses for a selfie with the soldiers. Photos by Wendell Alinea/OSMP
SALU-SALO. Manny Pacquiao enjoying an intimate lunch with the officers. Photo courtesy of AFP
– Rappler.com