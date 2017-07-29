Senator Manny Pacquiao is the first incumbent senator to visit Marawi since fighting between government forces and local terrorists began on May 23

Published 10:57 PM, July 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Manny Pacquiao sought to boost the morale of battle-weary government troops when he paid them a visit in Marawi City on Saturday, July 29.

Pacquiao took time to personally hand over goods to the soldiers, share his message to them, and even take selfies with them. (READ: Pacquiao visits troops in Marawi)

The 38-year-old senator Pacquiao was the first incumbent senator to visit Marawi since fighting between government forces and local terrorists began on May 23.

– Rappler.com