Freddie Roach says he hopes Pacquiao's next fight is his last

Published 8:00 PM, July 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After Manny Pacquiao's loss to underdog Jeff Horn earlier this month, long-time trainer Freddie Roach says the Filipino legend has "too much on his plate" and should hang up his gloves soon.

Shortly after the shocking fight, Roach said he was conflicted about whether Pacquiao, a 22-year ring veteran, should hang them up because of the rounds which he clearly won.

But in a video published by Fight Hype on Sunday, July 30 (Monday July 31, Manila time), Roach shared more of his thoughts regarding the state of the 8-division boxing world champion Pacquiao.

"He’s being a politician right now and he does want to fight a rematch with his last opponent but we just don’t know where [or] when that’ll be, but hopefully that’ll come soon," said Roach.

Roach, who has trained Pacquiao since 2001, says Pacquiao's balancing act of boxing and politics has diminished his ability to fight at the top level.

"The thing is...if I'm gonna be really honest, you can’t be an elite fighter and be a senator at the same time," Roach explained.

"It’s just too much."

Roach also hopes that Pacquiao would call it quits after his next fight.

"I hope he (Pacquiao) goes one more fight then that’s it." – Rappler.com