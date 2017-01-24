Ahamd Azzawi and Misagh Bahadoran score as the Filipino side move just two wins away from qualifying for the elite AFC Champions League

MANILA, Philippines - One giant leap for Filipino club football.

Global FC relied on a pair of second half goals by Ahamd Azzawi ('61) and Misagh Bahadoran ('73) to down Singaporean side Tampines Rovers 2-0 on Tuesday, January 24 at Rizal Memorial Stadium to move one step closer to the AFC Champions League, the elite club tournament of Asia.

Announced attendance was 1,120, according to Rappler football columnist Bob Guerrero.

The win earns Global FC a showdown against Australian A-League team Brisbane Roar on January 31. Should Global FC win, they'll set up a final playoff against Chinese Super League team Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, who feature ex-Manchester City and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez of Argentina.

(READ: AFC Asian Cup: Thoughts on another tough Azkals draw)

Global FC is the first Filipino team ever to compete in the qualifiers for the AFC Champions League, where the best clubs from Japan, Korea and the Middle East compete for supremacy. Last year's League was won by South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. – Rappler.com