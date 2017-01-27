Mark Jojo Marcaida was born partially deaf and mute. That hasn't stopped him from becoming a competitor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Scoring the very first goal for the National University (NU) Bulldogs collegiate football team in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is no mean feat. But what makes Mark Jojo Marcaida’s achievement extraordinary is that the 21-year-old is differently-abled.

Marcaida scored NU’s first goal 4 years ago against the University of Santo Tomas (UST), one of the schools he tried out for and was not accepted.

Marcaida was born in Aroroy, Masbate partially deaf and mute. His left ear can’t hear anything while he can only hear partially on his right ear. His speech is also affected. This makes communicating with him not that easy. And, you can just imagine how important communication is to teamwork.

Despite his disability, Marcaida grew up being involved in sports. In second grade, he was into taekwondo before he shifted to table tennis in his fourth grade. It was also in Grade 4 that he learned to play football after his father told him to try the sport because he had a cousin, Noel Marcaida, who was good at it.

In fact, Noel Marcaida is the goalkeeper coach of the Kaya Football Club and has also handled several national youth teams.

According to Marcaida he opted to stay with football and started competing when he was in fifth grade.

“Mas maganda kasi maraming taong nanonood at marami kang kaibigan.” (It is the more beautiful sport because many people watch it and I get more friends.)

According to the forward/winger, he had a hard time learning the sport because he found it difficult to understand the coaches and even his teammates.

“Binibiro nila ako o minsan nagagalit sila pag di ako nakaka-intindi.” (They teased me or get upset when I can’t understand them.)

This, however, never discouraged Marcaida. Instead it motivated him to continue learning the sport. And this paved off as he was even made to take on the role of a captain ball during his secondary years.

Although the miscommunication problem still exist until now, nevertheless, it has been eased a little owing to his familiarity with the game already and his teammates. Plus, his maturity as he has grown older.

Marcaida said he always approaches the coaches before each game and practice so they could explain to him what he needs to do on the pitch. He said that he normally gets instructions shouted at him while inside the pitch but it has to be done by just one person at a time so he will not get confused.

“Lagi lang akong nakatingin sa bola at nakikinig sa coach.” (I just keep my eyes on the ball and always listen to the coach.)

The booter does have a hearing aid but he only uses it for his classes as it picks up and magnifies all kind of noises and makes his head ache.

Despite that, he basks in the crowd that watches the games.

This year will be Marcaida’s last year in playing for the NU Bulldogs at the UAAP.

“Gusto kong maipakita ang laro ko, ang best ko kay coach at tulungan ang teammates ko na mapanalunan namin ang title. Kayang kaya naming pumasok sa top 4.” (I want to show my game, my best to the coach and help my teammates in winning the title. We are capable of advancing to the top 4.)

College Beginnings

Marcaida first tried out with San Beda, however, he had a miscommunication with the coach. He next tried his luck with the College of St. Benilde and although coach Marlon Maro accepted him into the training pool, he failed to pass the academic requirements. He then tried out for UST but it was a no go, until he finally got settled in with NU where he graduated with the degree of Bachelor of Physical Education Major in Sports and Wellness Management.

But Marcaida does not want to stop his education with just one degree. He is currently taking up Secondary Education in Mathematics because he wants to follow in the footsteps of his mother who is a teacher in his hometown.

“Gusto kong magturo ng MAPEH (Music, Arts, Physical Education and Health).” (I want to teach MAPEH [Music, Arts, Physical Education and Health].)

Marcaida also wants to continue coaching the elementary and high school teams in his old schools in Masbate—Aroroy West Elementary School and Aroroy National High School, which he has done whenever he gets a chance to go home.

Normal Life

Marcaida strives hard to live a normal life opting to communicate normally and not use the sign language which he studied once when he was in third grade.

“Namimiss ko si mama, minsan gusto ko marinig yong boses nya,” said Marcaida who added that luckily for him now, there is the mobile phone. (I miss my mother, sometimes I want to hear her voice.)

He said that despite his disability and the difficulties that it brought him, he never once thought of quitting both as a student and as an athlete even if it means being away from his parents. – Rappler.com