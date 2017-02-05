A representative for the former football star says the emails give a 'deliberately inaccurate picture' of what really happened

MANILA, Philippines – A representative for football star David Beckham has responded to reports of leaked emails, where David was accused of using his charity work to boost his popularity and earn a knighthood from England.

In a statement sent to E! News, a representative for David said that the leaked emails, published by several news organizations, did not tell the whole story.

"This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture," his representative said.

David's representative also said that he and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), one of the charities he's supported in the past years, have a good relationship especially with David's foundation, The David Beckham 7 Fund, which he put up as part of his personal commitment as an ambassador.

"The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world. David Beckham has given significant time and energy and has made personal financial donations to the 7 Fund and this commitment will continue long term," his representative said.

The statement also said that David has also been active in a number of causes and even donated his earnings when he played for Paris Saint-Germain, the French league team he ended his career with in 2013.

Meanwhile UNICEF also responded to the reports, saying that while there are matters they cannot comment on, David has significantly helped the organization through his foundation.

"David Beckham has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, and as well as generously giving his time, energy and support to help raise awareness and funds for UNICEF's work for children, David has given significant funds personally. The 7 Fund supports programmes for children, tackling issues such as malnutrition, violence, AIDS and emergencies. For example, in June 2016 David visited Swaziland to raise awareness of the devastating drought affecting Eastern and Southern Africa, helping UNICEF reach people around the world with important messages about the need for urgent action.

"UNICEF works closely with high profile personalities in good faith to fundraise, advocate and make long-term change for children in danger around the world. Our Ambassadors support UNICEF in a voluntary capacity, receiving no fee for their time and commitment. They contribute greatly to UNICEF’s work for children.

"We are extremely proud of the 7 Fund and all it has achieved for children. Since it launched in February 2015 it has raised millions of pounds for UNICEF programmes and reached millions of people around the world with crucial messages about our work for very vulnerable children."

On Friday, February 3, a report from Football Leaks published by several online news publications said that David used his charity work as part of a strategy to get a knighthood.

David was given the Order of the British Empire in 2003.

Since his retirement, David has been focused on his businesses, charity work, and spending more time with his wife Victoria, and kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. – Rappler.com