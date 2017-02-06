Participating teams will be asked to adopt a charitable organization and will be donating any winnings to their chosen organization

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Some 14 charitable organizations will soon benefit from the sport of football after the 14th Thirsty Football Cup decided to make “Win For A Cause” the theme for this year’s edition of one of the premiere football festival events in the Philippines.

Participating teams will be asked to adopt a charitable organization and should they win the title in their respective categories then organizers will be donating to their chosen organization.

Neil Montesclaros, one of the organizers, said that they came up with this idea because they wanted to kickoff the celebration of their 15th edition of the football festival next year starting with this year’s 14th edition.

“We wanted to start the preparation for the 15th to start with the 14th, so we wanted to make it more meaningful,” Montesclaros said.

According to Montesclaros, since they have already achieved what they aimed for, which is to usher in the holding of football festivals in other parts of the Philippines and to be the most participated football festival in the country when they attracted 380 teams back in 2012, they are aiming for another goal.

“We thought this time how do we give back to the society, so we came up with this. So when you play football, somebody gets the benefit, so you win for a cause,” Montesclaros said.

So with 14 categories to be played, this means that 14 charitable organizations will soon become beneficiaries of the 14th Thirsty Football Cup.

John Pages, also one of the organizers, said that if teams do not yet have their own adopted charitable institution, they can choose from a list of institutions that they have prepared.

If teams choose from the organizer’s list, they will not need to submit documents such as a copy of the SEC registration of the institution for background checking as organizers want to make sure that the charitable institution is legitimate.

If teams already have their own adopted charitable institution, then they must submit the required documents.

Aside from charitable institutions, teams could also choose to represent public schools with a football program and which need donation of equipment. Again, documents must be submitted to make sure the school and program is legitimate.

Categories

Aside from a new theme, the 14th edition of the Thirsty Football Cup will also have a new category—the Mix Open wherein there must be at least 3 women booters seeing action during playing time.

Montesclaros said that this is something they have thought of to spice up the event and they’re hoping that it will also set a trend.

Other categories are mix under 7, mix under 9, mix under 11, boys under 13, girls under 15, boys under 15, boys under 17, girls under 17, boys under 19, girls under 19, ladies open, men’s open and the 38-above.

All categories will be played in a 7-A-side format except for the mix under 7 which will have the 5-A-side format.

Meanwhile, organizers will also hold a photo exhibit of the past editions of the Thirsty Football Cup at Ayala Center Cebu, Robinson’s Galleria and SM City Seaside.

Pages also announced that Thirsty will be expanding into other sporting events such as the Thirsty Summer Run in March at the Cebu Business Park. A minimum purchase of Thirsty products will serve as the registration. Distances are 3K, 6K and 12K.

Also in the works is a beach volleyball competition which will likely be held this Summer. – Rappler.com