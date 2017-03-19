A footballer in South Africa scored an 'own goal' in a post-match interview

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - South Africa-based Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Anas was so excited after scoring twice in a top-flight match that he thanked his wife - and his girlfriend.

The goals for Free State Stars in an away league draw with Ajax Cape Town this weekend earned striker Anas the man of the match award from the league sponsors.

He got a statuette and a cash prize plus an obligatory post-match touchline interview.

What followed was a hilarious blunder as Anas made a slip of the tongue that went viral.

"I appreciate my fans," said Anas, "and my wife and my girlfriend."

Realizing that he had scored a spectacular "own goal", he added: "I'm so sorry, my wife. I love you so much from my heart."

"Two goals, two girls. Mohammed Anas," tweeted Given Zondi.

"Mohammed Anas scored two goals plus an own goal," said Papago Rapz. – Rappler.com