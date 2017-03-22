The Azkals get some much-needed field time ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, but can't get the win against Malaysia

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippine men's national football team got some much-needed time on the field but couldn't get a win over Malaysia, settling for a scoreless draw on Wednesday, March 22 at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

It was the fifth straight match the two teams have played that ended in a stalemate. The Azkals have not beaten Malaysia since the 1991 Southeast Asian Games.

The Azkals will next be in action against Nepal on Tuesday, March 28 at 8 pm (also at Rizal Memorial) in an AFC Asian Cup qualifying match. – Rappler.com