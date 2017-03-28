Phil Younghusband knocks in two goals while Iain Ramsay and Javier Patino also join in the scoring festivities

MANILA, Philippines - The scoring woes which had plagued the Azkals during their scoreless friendly with Malaysia last week had been cured for the moment as the Philippines put up 4 goals against Nepal's one to open their AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign on Tuesday, March 28 at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Phil Younghusband got the scoring started with a penalty kick at the 20' mark, and two minutes later made it a treble with a strike in front of the goal. Five minutes later at the 27' mark Iain Ramsay made it 3-0 before Bishal Rai put one into the Azkals' back net in first half injury time to make it 3-1.

The Philippines' once again stretched the lead to 3 with a Javier Patino strike at the 72' mark to arrive at the final score.

The win brings the Philippines to an early lead among the 4 teams in Group F, which is composed of the Azkals, Nepal, Tajikistan and Yemen. The top two teams will advance to the AFC Asian Cup in 2019.

The Azkals return to action on June 13 when they face Tajikistan on the road at Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe. – Rappler.com