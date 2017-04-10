An 18-year-old from Pyongyang makes history, scoring for Cagliari in the Italian Serie A

CAGLIARI, Italy - Cagliari's new teenage signing Kwang-Song Han made history on Sunday, April 9 becoming the first North Korean to score in the Italian Serie A.

The 18-year-old from the capital Pyongyang, who made his debut for the Sardinian club a week ago, scored in the 95th minute in a 3-2 home defeat to Torino.

"I am very happy with my first goal in Serie A," said a delighted Han after finding the net in just his second game as he revealed his hero is Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I thank the team, the coach and teammates. I feel at home in Cagliari."

Han Kwang-Song becomes the first North Korean to score in Serie A! pic.twitter.com/DDv9lGVssE — Serie A English (@SerieA_English) April 9, 2017

Torino looked to be heading for a comfortable win after Adem Ljajic, Andrea Belotti and Afriyie Acquah gave the visitors a 3-1 lead by the 53rd minute.

But Han had other ideas.

Having impressed on his Serie A debut, a 3-1 win at Palermo last week, he replaced Marco Sau in the 81st minute and added to Marco Borriello's 19th minute penalty for the hosts when he beat England 'keeper Joe Hart in the fifth minute of added-on time.

"I tried to follow the coach's instructions, I get on well with my teammates," explained Han. "My objectives? I have so much to learn, now I would go as far forward as possible."

The 1.78m two-footed striker is the first Asian footballer to play for the Mediterranean island outfit.

"His dribbling, eye for goal and vision of the game are his principal characteristics," the club said.

Winner of the U16 Asian Championship with North Korea, Han shot to international recognition after he represented his country in the U17 World Cup.

He impressed during a trial period for the Italian club and was signed by Cagliari for their youth outfit with the possibility of being used in top flight matches.

Han is not the first North Korean to go down in Italian football history. Pak Doo-Ik scored the winning goal for North Korea at the 1966 World Cup which eliminated Italy - one of the country's greatest humiliations. – Rappler.com