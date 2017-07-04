Global Cebu FC is hoping Cebuanos' support will energize them in their first home game against Ceres-Negros FC

Published 7:29 PM, July 04, 2017

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Global Cebu FC is hoping that the Cebuanos would support them in their first home game against the Ceres-Negros Football Club in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) Wednesday, July 5, 7 pm at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

“Happy to be here in Cebu and excited to play our home match game tomorrow 7 pm against Ceres, so now we are inviting everyone, all Cebuanas and Cebuanos to come and support the local team, the home team tomorrow, it is a very important game for us tomorrow,” said head coach Marjo Allado during the press conference earlier held at the Golden Prince Hotel.

This will be Global’s second game against Ceres and the team is banking on the locals' support as tomorrow’s game is very important for them. They lost 0-1 to Ceres-Negros last June 3 at the Panaad Park and Stadium.

“We’re happy to be here. We really couldn’t wait to play our first home game here in Cebu in anticipation that a lot of people here would support us especially at this point of our season, we’re not at our best, so tomorrow we’d like to perform well,” said Global keeper Patrick Deyto.

It will be Deyto’s second time to play at the CCSC as he was part of the Philippine Azkals who played a friendly game here against Malaysia in 2014. Deyto had played a hero’s role then as he stopped a penalty kick in injury time to preserve a 0-0 draw for the Azkals.

Deyto is hoping he can replicate his performance tomorrow night. “Hopefully, it is always nice to come back to this stadium coz as you said there’s good memories here, hopefully I can replicate my performance tomorrow.”

Both Allado and Deyto said that Ceres is a tough team to go up against because aside from being a favorite, they also have strong players.

“Everybody knows that Ceres is the favorite because they have strong players, good in attacking, and they have been winning with high scores, which means they have players who dominate and score,” said Allado.

Global just came off a 2-all draw against Kaya FC last July 2.

“Against Kaya, it was not the result that we wanted but it was still positive because we gained one point instead of dropping 3 points. So we are focused now on the Ceres game,” said Allado adding that they have strategies to break the lines and get the scores in tomorrow’s game.

Dangerous pitch

Ceres head coach Risto Vidakovic, however, said that they do not know what kind of football they will be playing tomorrow because he is not impressed with the CCSC football field.

The Cebu Football Association (CFA) have been working to prepare the field starting last summer. Prior to having their home games here, Global has been playing their home matches at the Rizal Stadium in Manila.

Vidakovic said that the field was not in good condition and pose a danger to the players who are playing a series of games with only a few days of rest in between.

“When you have many games, you have to prioritize players, make sure not to expose them to danger like field in bad condition. There’s a lot of sand and a part with little grass,” said Vidakovic.

The field was declared playable by match commissioner Richard Joson this morning.

Ceres captain Martin Steuble said that he hasn’t visited the field yet but that he’s been hearing negative things about it.

“When we have national leagues like this, it is not only the teams who have to step up but also the clubs, to provide a field that is safe and playable not only for the home team but also for the away team,” said Steuble.

The game will start tomorrow at 7 pm. Tickets are sold at P200 for VIP, P100, and P20 for general admission.

The CFA has also advised spectators that items such as illegal drugs, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and e-cigarettes, lighters, knives and other sharp objects, poles including those used for banners and firearms for non-security personnel, will not be allowed inside he CCSC.

Global will be playing 3 more home games at the CCSC football field, July 12 against FC Meralco Manila, July 29 vs Ceres, and August 19 against Kaya Makati FC. – Rappler.com