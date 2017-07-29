(UPDATED) Phil and James Younghusband are set to leave Loyola after 6 years with the club

Published 1:24 PM, July 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Phil and James Younghusband are set to transfer to the Davao Aguilas after 6 years with the Loyola football club, it was announced on Saturday, July 29.

"It is with great sadness that FC Meralco Manila announces today that James Younghusband and Phil Younghusband will be leaving the club and transferring to Davao Aguilas FC during the current PFL transfer window," FC Meralco Manila posted on its Facebook account.

"We made an earnest attempt to keep James and Phil in Manila with an offer of a contract extension. But the brothers elected to pursue this opportunity with Davao. They asked for a release from their current contract and we have granted it, allowing them to sign with the Aguilas."

The Filipino-British brothers had played in the Chelsea youth system back in England before joining Loyola when Meralco assumed ownership in 2011. With the brothers, Loyola – now FC Meralco Manila – won the 2013 UFL Cup and 2015 Smart PFF championship.

Official stats are hard to establish, but it’s widely assumed that Phil Younghusband is the club’s all-time leading scorer.

The Davao Aguilas, a new team owned by Australia-based Filipino businessman Jefferson Cheng, is currently second to last in the Philippine Football League, with 5 draws from 11 games and no wins. Loyola is second in the league with 24 points, just two off top club Kaya.

The two sides are set to play one another on Saturday at 4 pm in Davao.

The Younghusband brothers are just the latest acquisition for Davao, which also acquired former Azkals Matt Hartmann and Nick O’Donnell from Global, and picked up another ex-Azkals player in Jason de Jong from Ceres during the ongoing transfer window.

Phil Younghusband, who has 6 goals so far this season, will turn 30 next Friday, August 4, while James, who has 5, will be 31 on September 4. – Rappler.com