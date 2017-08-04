Football legend Pele tweets a message for Neymar after completing his transfer to PSG

Published 10:49 AM, August 04, 2017

PARIS, France – Football legend Pele congratulated Neymar on his world record move to Paris Saint Germain on Thursday, August 3 (Friday Manila time) telling his successor in the famed Brazilian number 10 shirt: "Good luck for your new challenge".

"Paris is a beautiful city and one of my favourites in the world," 3-time World Cup winner Pele wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations @neymarjr, good luck in your new challenge. Paris is a beautiful city, one of my favorite in the world! pic.twitter.com/wENWRcLB9X — Pelé (@Pele) August 3, 2017

Neymar penned a 5-year deal with PSG on Thursday after completing his record 222 million euros transfer from Barcelona. – Rappler.com