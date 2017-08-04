Pele wishes Neymar 'good luck' on PSG move
PARIS, France – Football legend Pele congratulated Neymar on his world record move to Paris Saint Germain on Thursday, August 3 (Friday Manila time) telling his successor in the famed Brazilian number 10 shirt: "Good luck for your new challenge".
"Paris is a beautiful city and one of my favourites in the world," 3-time World Cup winner Pele wrote on Twitter.
Congratulations @neymarjr, good luck in your new challenge. Paris is a beautiful city, one of my favorite in the world! pic.twitter.com/wENWRcLB9X— Pelé (@Pele) August 3, 2017
Neymar penned a 5-year deal with PSG on Thursday after completing his record 222 million euros transfer from Barcelona. – Rappler.com