Even in defeat, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho sees the positives of playing a team they won't see in the Premier League

Published 2:19 PM, August 09, 2017

SKOPJE, Macedonia - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was satisfied with the way his team performed despite losing 2-1 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in Skopje on Tuesday, August 8 (Wednesday Manila time).

"I am happy with many things of the performance. We don't have in the Premier League Real Madrid - the top teams in the Premier League have different qualities and there are no replicas of (Luka) Modric, (Toni) Kroos, Isco or Casemiro," said Mourinho.

Casemiro gave Madrid, the reigning European champions, the lead in the first half at the Philip II Arena and Isco made it 2-0 shortly after the break.

But Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for United in an improved second half and Mourinho added: "We found a way to give them difficulties in the second half, gave them football they don't like and I am really happy with our reaction."

The outcome might have been different had Lukaku not missed one great chance just before finding the net and had Keylor Navas not denied Marcus Rashford late on.

"We had a big chance to score just after they went 2-0 up and after it went to 2-1 Rashford was face to face with the goalkeeper. We had a fight until the last seconds and to do that I think is great."

Mourinho did not keep his runners-up medal, choosing instead to give it to a young United fan in the crowd.

"Sometimes when I win I don't keep the medals, so imagine when I lose," he joked.

"For me the medal will go some place in my house and for that kid it's the moon. For sure he will keep it and remember it.

"He was a little kid with a Man United shirt. I have no idea where he comes from but I think he'll never forget." – Rappler.com