Pinoy gymnast Carlos Yulo bags all-around bronze in Russia tilt

The Philippines’ lone representative captures all-around bronze, 3 other individual awards at the Voronin Cup held in Russia

MANILA, Philippines – Sixteen-year-old gymnast Carlos Yulo successfully landed an international podium finish as he bagged the all-around Junior bronze on December 21 at the 2016 Mikhail Voronin Cup in Moscow, Russia.

Yulo finished in third place with an all-around score of 82.232, trailing behind two Japanese opponents who put up 83.166 and 82.499 on the scoreboard respectively.



Competitors in the Individual All-Around tournament had their scores totaled for 6 different events – floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, vault, parallel bars, and high bar.

The Filipino Olympics prospect likewise brought home 3 more individual awards on day 2 of the competition, earning two silvers for vault and parallel bars as well as a gold for the still rings event.

The Youth Olympian, who was accompanied by Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya, made waves earlier this year as he secured another All-Around gymnastic bronze finish at the Pacific Rim Championships in Seattle, Washington.

Yulo has been training in Japan since May, as his ultimate dream of representing the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics seems to be within reach after earning an athletic scholarship from the Olympic Solidarity Movement of the International Olympic Committee.

Before the 2020 Games, the gymnast will try to qualify for the 2019 South East Asian Games. – Rappler.com