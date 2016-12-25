WATCH: Conor McGregor shows up as fans stage mock fight in Dublin

Two lads mocking Conor McGregor on the streets of Dublin last night and this happens........ pic.twitter.com/GMyXBcjajG

As two guys pretend to be their favorite MMA fighters, they're surprised to see the UFC lightweight champion drive by in an SUV

MANILA, Philippines - Two unsuspecting fans were shocked to see their hometown hero Conor McGregor make a cameo during their mock match on the Dublin, Ireland streets.

In a video posted in the early hours of Christmas morning, two males - one wearing a delightfully awful Christmas sweater - mimed mixed martial arts moves before an SUV pulls up to scout their style.

The two approached the SUV window only to be shocked to see the UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who played up for the camera as the car pulls away.

McGregor is coming off a dominant knockout win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November, becoming the first to hold titles in two divisions at the same time for a brief moment. – Rappler.com