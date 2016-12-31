Nunes blasts Rousey out in the first round at UFC 207

Amanda Nunes sends Ronda Rousey to another painful defeat, ending her comeback bid in just 48 seconds

MANILA, Philippines (2ND UPDATE) - Amanda Nunes needed just 48 seconds to derail Ronda Rousey's comeback bid, retaining her UFC women's bantamweight championship on Friday, December 30 (Saturday Manila time) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, casting doubt over Rousey's future as a fighter.

Nunes' superior striking made the difference, just as it did in Rousey's last fight, a second round knockout loss against Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November of 2015. Few knew what to expect from Rousey in her first fight in over a year as she made no media commitments in the build-up to the fight.

The entire #RondaRousey return to the ring since her last loss ... pic.twitter.com/kaDsbTG9wL — Alex Byington (@abyingtonTD) December 31, 2016

From the opening moments Nunes decided to test Rousey, who refused to bump fists to begin the fight. Rousey never got started out of the gates, seemingly shell-shocked by Nunes' aggression and unable to cope. Rousey was hit by 3 heavy right hands which wobbled her and left her defenseless. Just as the fight was starting, Rousey had to be rescued by Herb Dean from serious injury.

Nunes (14-4, 10 KOs, 3 SUB, 1 DEC) of Salvador, Brazil won the title in July by making Miesha Tate submit in the first round and has won her last 5 fights since being stopped by Cat Zingano at UFC 178 in 2014.

Despite fighting on the biggest stage of her career, Nunes says she was ready for the moment.

"When I asked for this fight I know everything. I prepare in my mind, my spirit and body for this moment. I know Ronda Rousey is bigger. I know they love Ronda Rousey. But no one is taking this belt from me," said Nunes, who closed as a +150 underdog at the MGM Sports Book while Rousey was favored at -180.

Rousey's stature as a mainstream star saw her rewarded with a $3 million paycheck for the fight while Nunes was guaranteed just $100,000 for the fight but earned another $100,000 bonus for winning. Both will reportedly earn an undisclosed portion of pay-per-view revenue as well.

Nunes acknowledged Rousey's contributions as a pioneer for women's mixed martial arts but said that Rousey's time had past.

"Forget about Ronda Rousey. She's going to do to movies now and retire," she said of the 29-year-old from California, according to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

"I knew I was going to beat the shit out of Ronda Rousey like that. Now I proved to everyone that I'm the best in the world." – Rappler.com