Garbrandt outslugs Cruz to lift bantamweight title at UFC 207

Cody Garbrandt remains undefeated as he ends Dominick Cruz's reign atop the 135-pound division

MANILA, Philippines - After 5 rounds, Cody "No Love" Garbrandt received love from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fans and judges, outslugging Dominick Cruz to take the bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 207 on Friday, December 30 (Saturday Manila time) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

All 3 judges scored the fight for Garbrandt (11-0, 9 knockouts) of Uhrichsville, Ohio at 48-46 on two cards and 48-47 on the third.

Garbrandt scored two knockdowns in the fourth round - one with each hand - as Cruz (22-2), who had regained the title in January with a win over T.J. Dillashaw, had few answers for the superior stand-up game of his opponent.

The loss sends Cruz to his second ever defeat and first since losing a decision to Urijah Faber in World Extreme Cagefighting in 2007.

The new champion will likely face Dillashaw in the near future after Dillashaw established himself as the logical next challenger after he shut out John Lineker over 3 rounds on the undercard. Garbrandt acknowledged Dillashaw in his post-fight interview after lifting the title.

"I'm the best in the world, so now anyone can come get it. TJ Dillashaw, come try me, motherfucker," said Garbrandt. – Rappler.com