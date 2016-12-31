4 Russian skeleton athletes suspended

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) suspends 4 Russian competitors as the fallout from the expose into state-backed doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics takes another twist

PARIS, France – The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) suspended 4 Russian competitors on Friday, December 30 (Saturday in Manila) as the fallout from a bombshell expose into state-backed doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics took another twist.

The R-Sport website, citing a source "close to the affair", named the 4 as Olga Potylitsina, Maria Orlova and Elena Nikitina who was a bronze medalist in women's skeleton at Sochi.

It was claimed the fourth is 2014 men's gold medalist Aleksandr Tretyakov who was a bronze medal winner at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and world champion in 2013.

TASS news agency quoted Russian bobsleigh federation president Alexander Zubkov as expressing his "disagreement with this decision".

The IBSF said they had acted after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had informed them that investigations into alleged anti-doping rule violations in connection with the 2014 Olympics in Sochi had been opened.

"The IBSF in accordance with the IBSF Anti-Doping Rules...therefore provisionally suspends four Russian Skeleton athletes as of 30 December 2016," said the IBSF in a statement.

"The athletes and the Russian Bobsleigh Federation have been informed about the provisional suspension accordingly."

Earlier this month, the IBSF announced they were taking the 2017 bobsleigh and skeleton world championships away from Sochi amidst accusations of state-sponsored doping in Russia made in the McLaren report.

The February 13 to 26 event will now be hosted by Koenigsee in Germany. – Rappler.com