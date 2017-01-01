Ronda Rousey’s mom comes to her defense

AnnMaria De Mars defends her daughter against critics and lists Rousey's other accomplishments after her loss to Amanda Nunes

MANILA, Philippines – Ronda Rousey suffered her second straight setback after losing to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 this past weekend.

Rousey was knocked out in the first round, bringing up questions post-fight on whether or not the former champion should call it a career.

While the 29-year-old Rousey has been silent, her mother posted an essay on her blog about her daughter.

“Like every mother and daughter on the face of the earth, Ronda and I don’t always see eye to eye. However, there is one situation where I am pretty certain,” said AnnMaria De Mars.

“All of those who have criticized Ronda for taking a loss so to heart, for not just ‘shrugging it off’ don’t understand that what made Ronda so successful is that she cares DEEPLY about winning to an extent that I don’t believe the average person can wrap his/her head around.”

De Mars also characterized Rousey as a “smart, kind, talented, generous, hard-working person.”

Rousey’s mother also mentioned other accomplishments of her daughter away from the octagon.

“[S]omeone who has been [a] world level athlete in two sports, written a best seller, acted in movies and made millions of dollars, all before the age of 30 has a pretty darn good track record,” De Mars concludes. “On top of that, Ronda has been part of the USADA drug testing since she was 16 years old, never failed a drug test, always paid her taxes, never been arrested, never been to rehab, has zero divorces, zero DUIs and zero children. While you might think that is to be expected, look how many celebrities (heck, look how many of your neighbors) can say that.”

The blog post has 312 comments as of posting time.