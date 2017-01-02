Ronda Rousey to take time to reflect about her future after another loss

The 29-year-old issues a statement thanking her fans for their support and continued belief in her as well as her plan to take time off

MANILA, Philippines – Ronda Rousey will take time to reflect about her future following a second straight devastating setback in her UFC career.

The 29-year-old issued a statement on Sunday, January 1 (Monday in Manila) per ESPN, thanking her fans for their support and continued belief in her as well as her plan to take time off.

"I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones," she said. "Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me."

"I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding," she added.

Rousey's highly-anticipated comeback fight made a turn for the worst when she was pounded by reigning UFC women's bantamweight titlist Amanda Nunes (14-4, 10 KOs, 3 SUB, 1 DEC) for the TKO victory in just 48 seconds at UFC 207 on Friday, December 30 (Saturday Manila time).

Rousey fell to a 12-2 win-loss record after back-to-back setbacks, the first to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November of 2015. She has since struggled with the defeat and devoted herself to this comeback that did not turn out the way she had hoped.

"Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes – even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly – it doesn't work how you planned," Rousey said.

"I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda."

Rousey, who has since received a deluge of criticism, was defended by her mother in an essay on her blog over the weekend. – Rappler.com