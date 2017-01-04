Serena Williams bundled out of Auckland Classic

Serena Williams suffers a shock loss to Madison Brengle in the second round of the WTA Auckland Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Top seed Serena Williams suffered a shock defeat to fellow American Madison Brengle in the second round of the WTA Auckland Classic on Wednesday, January 4 to bring an abrupt end to her return to the court.

In her first tournament since losing in the semifinals of the US Open 4 months ago, Williams was bundled out 6-4, 6-7 (7/3), 6-4 by the world number 72 in a two-hour, 13-minute arm wrestle.

Williams was looking for a bold showing in Auckland, both to prepare for the Australian Open and to celebrate her New Year engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

After blaming rust for her sluggish first-round win over Pauline Parmentier on Tuesday, Williams succumbed to repeated unforced errors against Brengle.

She started with an ace only to follow up with a double fault which exemplified the inconsistent nature of her game in the swirling wind.

Brengle dropped her second service game but at 4-1 down reeled off 5 consecutive games to take the first set.

There was a service break each in the second set in which Williams held and lost 5 set points before going on to take the tie-break 7-3.

The final set went with serve until Williams double faulted when serving to stay in the match at 4-5. – Rappler.com