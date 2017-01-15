So is now ranked fourth in the world in the latest FIDE ratings, up from a ranking of 10th last year

MANILA, Philippines – Chess fans, especially Filipinos, have more reason to stay up late as Wesley So is riding on a streak of 44 games without a loss.

So drew against world champion Magnus Carlsen in the first round of the Tata Steel tournament in the Netherlands Saturday night. The draw, coming after 33 moves in a Slav Defense, was described by Carlsen as "nothing special."

"He didn't play the critical line," added Carlsen, who did not say what it was, obviously reserving it for a future clash.

Asked if So was playing for a draw, Carlsen said: "This is the kind of player when he plays against stronger opposition. He doesn't take many chances and that is why it is very hard to beat him. I mean, he is pragmatic."

From last year when he was tenth, So is now fourth in the world according to the latest ratings of the FIDE (World Chess Federation). Chessbase.com voted him as the best player of 2016 on the basis of votes sent from readers.

So won the gold medal on third board at the 2016 Olympiad ahead of Eugene Torre. He also triumphed in the Sinquefield Cup, where he bombed out two years ago, and the London Chess Classic which made him overall champion of the Grand Chess Tour.

So, born in Bacoor, Cavite, played for the Philippines until he decided to switch to the US Chess Federation in 2014.

Carlsen said "it is very important" for him to win his sixth Tata Chess tournament.

While Carlsen's comments can be taken by Filipino fans with a grain of salt, draws against world champions are just as prized as wins because one is facing the best player in the world. – Rappler.com